The Rugby Football League have officially parted company with Robert Hicks – nearly six months on from his initial suspension by the governing body.

Hicks was suspended by the RFL in October along with another member of the governing body, Kerry Simmons, while they conducted an investigation.

However, that investigation is now over and alongside Simmons, who also recently left the RFL, Hicks has also officially left his role as the sport’s director of operations and legal.

Hicks’ last official day in the job was on February 28 – and he has now agreed to mutually depart.

“The RFL and Robert Hicks have mutually agreed his departure from the RFL to enable him to pursue new opportunities away from the governing body,” the RFL said in a brief statement.

It is a big departure at the start of a week which could lead to further turmoil and upheaval within the sport at the highest level.

This Wednesday, clubs will meet to discuss a proposal to potentially remove Simon Johnson as chair of the governing body – after a motion was tabled by Leigh Leopards and Batley Bulldogs.

They want Johnson gone with immediate effect and want to replace him on an interim basis with the Bradford chair and former RFL CEO, Nigel Wood. Under the plans, Wood would also head up an implementation committee tasked with analysing the governance of the sport.

Those plans are likely to be fiercely debated – and Love Rugby League understands that Johnson has met with senior club officials today (Monday) to discuss whether or not he will continue as chair until the end of the year or whether he will go with immediate effect.

