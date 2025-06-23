Selwyn Cobbo’s sulking face has been a regular sight on the Brisbane Broncos’ bench lately, and it’s becoming clearer that his time at the club may be coming to an end.

The 23-year-old winger has begun meeting with rival clubs as his future at Brisbane grows increasingly uncertain, with his contract ending at the Broncos at the end of the 2025 season.

According to 100% Footy on Monday night, NRL journalist Michael Chammas revealed that the Broncos have re-signed winger Josiah Karapani on a two-year extension, in addition to securing Melbourne Storm’s outside back Grant Anderson for 2026.

“That speaks to the fact that Selwyn Cobbo who is unlikely to be at the club beyond this year,” Chammas said. “The [St George] Dragons met with him in Wollongong last week. They want to see if he’s truly ready to leave Brisbane before making an offer.”

The Cowboys have also shown interest in a short-term deal, while the Dragons are considering a longer 18-month commitment. With Ben Hunt and Francis Molo now off their books, the Dragons have the cap space to move quickly.

This would allow Cobbo to link up with Mal Meninga at the Perth Bears ahead of their entry into the NRL upon the 2027 season – where he could get a full-time gig at fullback.

However, if a deal happens with the Red V, Cobbo is expected to play on the wing or at centre, with the Dragons already having the proven Clint Gutherson at fullback.

Despite interest from other clubs, the Broncos aren’t rushing to cut ties. The club is unlikely to release Cobbo before the June 30 deadline, but that could change depending on how the next few weeks play out.

Brisbane coach Michael Maguire has made no secret of where Cobbo stands in their plans. The club has prioritised re-signing other off-contract players, while Cobbo was dropped to reserve grade in Round 14 – replaced by Karapani.

Cobbo, who has previously represented Queensland and Australia on the wing, made a solid switch to fullback earlier this month after Reece Walsh was sidelined with a knee injury. But Maguire appears to believe his performance hasn’t been enough to reclaim a spot in the starting side.

Chammas noted that while Cobbo’s days at Red Hill may be numbered, the club could keep the versatile back around until the end of the season for depth – especially with injuries always a factor in a premiership push.