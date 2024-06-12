We’ll officially pass the halfway point of the Super League season this weekend – with the road to Old Trafford now gathering pace as the Challenge Cup concludes for another year.

There’s been a string of unbelievable performances throughout 2024, and plenty of players who’d fancy their chances of being up for individual honours at the end of the season.

And with that in mind, we’ve taken an early look at the frontrunners to make the Super League Dream Team. Strap yourselves in: here’s our pick of the team of the season so far!

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

Dufty is one of Super League’s form players in 2024 without doubt, and is one of a number of Wire players who has discovered his career-best form under the leadership of Sam Burgess.

A leader in a plethora of metrics across the entire competition, Dufty stands out as the number one fullback in Super League as we approach the halfway point.

2. Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants)

Swift has missed a few games throughout 2024 but is still the second-highest try-scorer across the whole of Super League, meaning he makes the cut on one wing in our team.

He has formed a magnificent partnership with fellow Huddersfield outside back Esan Marsters – but it isn’t Marsters who gets the nod at centre in our team..

3. Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils)

In truth, either of Salford’s centres could have been in the mix to make our Dream Team at the halfway point of 2024 – but we’ve gone with the outstanding Macdonald.

His return to Super League has seen him rediscover the form that earned him so many admirers when he was at the likes of Leigh and Leeds, and he’s a major reason why Salford are firmly in the mix to make the play-offs this year.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

The other centre is another man who has been one of the very best in his position in 2024 – Wigan Warriors star Wardle.

He has been a crucial component of the Wigan side that have already claimed two trophies this season, with his form almost certainly pushing him to the front of the queue when it comes to a starting berth for England later this year, too. The best centre in Super League this season? We’d say so.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Wardle’s wing partner Marshall completes our three-quarter line. Super League’s top try-scorer and one of the most consistent wingers in the competition, there’s so much more to his game than just tries.

Marshall is one of the real unsung heroes of Wigan’s achievements in recent years – and he’s a sure-fire pick for our Dream Team.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Potentially the best player in Super League all season, Warrington Wolves star and England captain George Williams simply had to make the cut.

He’s been outstanding for large stretches of this season and is another, like Dufty, who appears to have really excelled under Burgess’ leadership.

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Salford are firmly in the mix to make the play-offs this year – and perhaps the biggest reason of all is the form and performances of their ultra-consistent scrum-half.

Sneyd’s goal-kicking and general all-round play has effectively decided a number of games in the Red Devils’ favour this year: they’d be in a much worse place without him. He is still one of the competition’s premiere half-backs.

8. Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

Into the pack, and starting with a player who has led Warrington’s charge from the front this year in Vaughan.

He ranks highly across a number of key metrics including metres and carries made, and in a competition littered with top-quality forwards, Vaughan’s performances this year rank extremely highly across the board.

9. Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

You could easily pick a number of hookers to slot in at number nine in the Dream Team at this stage in proceedings, with the likes of Warrington’s Danny Walker and St Helens’ Daryl Clark.

However, O’Neill’s rapid rise has seen him win every domestic trophy on offer already early in his career, and he’s played a major part in Wigan’s success under Matt Peet.

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

There were arguably a couple of eyebrows raised when Thompson returned to Super League from the NRL – but he has certainly proven any doubters comprehensively wrong.

Thompson has been the standout prop in Super League in the eyes of many, and he looks every inch the player Wigan hoped he would be when they signed him. Big minutes, big performances: Thompson has stood out for all the right reasons this year.

11. Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

He is bound for Wakefield in 2025 – and Trinity fans will certainly be excited about the calibre of player they are getting based on McMeeken’s performances for Catalans so far this year.

Capable of excelling at both prop or in the back row, the England international continues to be one of Catalans’ most important players. What a coup he will be for Trinity heading into next year, no matter what division they are in.

12. Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves)

As 2024 has gone on, the former Wigan Warriors youngster has continued to improve – to the extent where now, he’s one of Super League’s most impressive young forwards.

Nicholson is now one of the first names on the team-sheet for Burgess at Warrington, and his form has not gone unnoticed, with a move to the NRL being mooted for next year. Canberra Raiders are understood to be frontrunners for his signature, and his departure will leave a major hole in the Wire’s pack.

13. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Finishing off our Dream Team at the halfway stage of the season is a man who, like Nicholson, has continued to improve and stand out as the season has gone on, Wigan forward Ellis.

He has become an integral cog in Matt Peet’s pack and appears to have handled the considerable pressure of wearing Wigan’s number 13 shirt with relative ease.

