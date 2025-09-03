More tickets have been released for the second Ashes Test match at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium – with supporters on waiting lists contacted to say they can now access a flurry of new sales.

The Rugby Football League announced earlier this summer that the stadium had sold out well in advance of the game taking place in November, with a capacity of 50,000 confirmed at the time.

But Love Rugby League has been told that was the limit of what the RFL could sell at that stage due to the fact Everton had not staged matches and events at the venue without success.

However, now they have played games there, including a sell-out Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion last month, the capacity is allowed to be increased. The attendance for that game was listed at 51,759.

And it is expected that almost 1,000 more general sale tickets will now be released, with supporters who were on the waiting list for the game likely to be contacted on Wednesday morning and informed they can now purchase seats again.

That means there will be more supporters than originally planned inside the venue for an eagerly-anticipated game at a world-class venue, with it likely to once again be sold out within days.

The attendance is now expected to be over 51,000 for the game, with corporate sales already long sold out.

Supporters bought tickets for the second and third Tests in Liverpool and Leeds in record numbers, with both games quickly selling out. Ticket sales are also progressing for Wembley with officials hopeful of attracting a crowd of 70,000 for the series opener at the end of the next month.

But the one game many supporters are earmarking is the one at Everton given how it will be the first non-football sporting event to be staged there – and there are now fresh opportunities to get back in the mix to attend.

