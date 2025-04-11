Second Ashes sell-out imminent as Wembley setting huge records

The second Ashes Test at Everton’s new stadium is poised to sell out in the coming days – with Wembley sales looking incredibly promising, too.

That’s according to Sky Sports’ Brian Carney, who revealed in the pre-match build-up to Hull KR’s clash with Wigan Warriors on Friday night that after Leeds sold out within days, Everton is now set to follow suit.

The second of three games will be played at Bramley-Moore Dock on November 1, with tickets officially going on general sale this coming Monday (April 14).

So far, after around 50,000 advance sign-ups, tickets have been selling at an unprecedented rate.

Headingley is already full, and Carney revealed on Friday night that Everton is set to put up the sold out signs this Monday when tickets go on general sale.

That is slightly expected, with RL Commercial chiefs declaring before tickets had gone on sale that they expected the second and third Tests to be full hours.

Wembley, however, is a different matter. The initial target was to beat the figure of around 65,000 set during the 2013 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals, when a double-header including Australia, New Zealand and England was staged in London.

But Carney revealed that tickets have been selling for Wembley at a rate ‘not seen in decades’ – perhaps implying that there could be a monumental crowd in place for the opener in London.

England coach Shaun Wane, speaking on Sky, admitted he cannot wait for the series.

He said: “I’m not going to miss it I’m going to make sure we’re prepared. We have monthly get-togethers and it’s very obvious how much they want to be part of the Ashes team.

“What it will do for our competition, to win that series, will be a huge shot in the arm. The owners and CEOs of every Super League clubs are so behind me to make sure we win that first Test – then it’s up to me. They’ll be ready, I promise you.”