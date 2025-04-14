The second Ashes sell-out for this year’s series has been confirmed within minutes of tickets going on general sale: with Everton set to host the biggest Ashes crowd since 1994.

However, there are now high hopes that Wembley Stadium will post an even bigger crowd, with ticket sales trending at record levels for a series that has captivated the attention of the British public.

Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will host a full house on November 1, with RL Commercial confirming that tickets have completely gone for the second Test – following on from Headingley being a sell-out, too.

That means only the opening Test at Wembley remains available for the general public to purchase tickets for.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones said: “The excitement around the return of the Rugby League Ashes has been building for months, and to have already sold out two of the three matches is a huge boost to the sport.

“It has been a pleasure working with the staff at all three venues to deliver such an outstanding result. The Second Test at the new Everton Stadium will have an attendance of more than 50,000, which will be the biggest for an Ashes Test since 1994.

“We’re excited about the prospect of taking the first non-football event to such a superb new stadium, and also about taking an Ashes Test to Headingley for the first time since 1982 – in each case in front of a full house.

“We’re equally pleased with the speed at which tickets are selling for the First Test at Wembley Stadium.

“Mal Meninga and his Australia team are excited by the prospect of playing at Wembley, but we want Shaun Wane and his England team to have the support of a packed and passionate crowd for the first Ashes Test in this country since 2003.

“With more than six months to go, we are well on course for that.”