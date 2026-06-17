Sean Long has been appointed as a Skills and Transition Coach by Premiership Rugby outfit Harlequins, making his return to the union club permanent.

Great Britain and England legend Long has been without a permanent job since departing his role as Championship outfit Oldham’s head coach last November.

Having previously enjoyed a stint as an assistant coach at Twickenham Stoop, the 49-year-old is no stranger to union or Quins though, and has been working alongside them in a part-time consultancy role over the last few months.

With Quins’ season now over having finished second-bottom of the ladder, a new-look coaching structure is being put in place by head coach Jason Gilmore.

And as part of that, Long has landed a permanent appointment, returning as an assistant with a focus on Skills and Transition.

‘Sean has lived and breathed winning at the highest level and understands the standards and performances we need to drive at our club’

Wigan-born Long’s work with Quins’ squad will focus on decision-making to sharpen skill execution in attack.

As his appointment was announced, head coach Gilmore had plenty of praise for him, saying: “Sean has been promoted from a part-time role this season to a full-time Skills Coach.

“Sean’s attention to detail and ability to identify positives and a critical fix immediately in a training session or game is second to none.

“He has been a career coach since finishing a glittering rugby league playing career and will be a valuable addition to our programme.

“A multiple title-winner with St Helens and representing Great Britain, Sean, like Jordan (Turner-Hall, Defence and Transition Coach), has lived and breathed winning at the highest level and understands the standards and performances we need to drive at our club.”

‘I want to help the players express themselves and fulfil their potential, and I can’t wait to get started’

Long, who will turn 50 in September, won major honours aplenty during his illustrious playing career: donning the shirts of Wigan, Widnes, St Helens and Hull FC.

A four-time Super League Grand Final winner and former Man of Steel, he also scooped the Lance Todd Trophy as man-of-the-match in three separate Challenge Cup finals.

His coaching career has brought a plethora of roles across both league and union, with his most recent stint at Oldham bringing a League 1 title as well as a play-off finish in the Championship.

He added: “It has been great to be back at Harlequins this year and I’m looking forward to being in the environment full-time next season as part of a new coaching group.

“I’ve enjoyed working alongside Jason (Gilmore) and the wider coaching staff, and I think there’s a brilliant environment being built here.

“As Skills and Transition Coach, I want to help the players express themselves and fulfil their potential, and I can’t wait to get started.”