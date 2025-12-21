Sean Long lands new coaching role after surprise Oldham exit

Former Oldham coach Sean Long has secured a new coaching role for 2026 – after agreeing a return to rugby union with Prem Rugby side Harlequins.

Long surprisingly left the Roughyeds last month despite guiding them to a top four finish in their first season back in the Championship. He had also took them to the League One title in the 2024 season and appeared set to spearhead a title charge at Oldham in the second tier in 2026.

But Oldham confirmed that Long had left by mutual consent, with no decision yet made on who will replace him at Boundary Park despite incorrect speculation it would be Mike Ford.

Long was expected to remain in league and secure another coaching opportunity elsewhere in 2026 but he has instead switched codes once again to try his hand in union.

He will head back to Quins for a second stint, this time as a consultant after being approached by the club to return to London.

And Long admitted it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down, having told The Rugby Paper he has ‘unfinished business’ from his time with the club.

He said: “I always keep a close eye on rugby union and have kept in touch with Marcus Smith from my first spell at Harlequins. Marcus will ring me up for advice about his game and we just bounce ideas off each other really.

“I then went down to Harlequins to do some CPD (Continuing Professional Development) and spent a day with them. A lot of the staff are still here from before, except Jason Gilmore who is now the senior coach.

“I’ve got a bit of unfinished business at Quins and my first spell here definitely helped me when I went back to league with Leeds Rhinos.”

The 49-year-old has enjoyed a varying coaching career since bringing the curtain down on his glittering playing career, having held an assistant coaching role at Quins in the past, as well as being on the staff at the likes of the Samoan and French national teams in league.