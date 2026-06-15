Scott Taylor has landed his first Super League coaching job for 2027 at Hull FC, and will depart his role as Goole Vikings’ head coach come the end of this season.

Hull icon Taylor, who won back-to-back Challenge Cups with the Black and Whites in 2016 and 2017, has been in charge of Championship outfit Goole since the start of 2025.

Taking the reins as the Vikings entered the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid for the first time in their history, he first led them to a seventh-place finish in League 1.

So far this year in the newly-merged Championship, Goole have won three of their 14 league games.

Taylor will remain at the helm until the end of the campaign, when he will depart to take up his first-ever coaching role in the top-flight.

LoveRugbyLeague understands the role is one as an assistant at Hull, with Taylor set to form part of a new-look backroom team at the MKM Stadium under Steve McNamara.

‘”Joining the Vikings and embarking on this adventure is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made’

In addition to his success with Hull, Taylor also won a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup double with Wigan Warriors in 2013, beating Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford.

As Goole announced his impending departure, he said: “I would like to thank the board, the staff, players, supporters and sponsors – all who have been an amazing part of two years together at the Vikings.

“From the very first meeting with Mark & James and the dream to build a brand new professional rugby league team from scratch, it has been an absolutely crazy ride.

“We’ve had plenty of ups and downs, lots of challenges and some unbelievable moments and memories – I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“The support they have given me has been everything I needed in my first professional coaching role.”

Now 35, Taylor’s playing career produced over 300 appearances across all competitions, beginning with Hull KR and ending with Hull FC.

Also representing Wigan, Salford and Leigh, the legendary front-rower earned six caps for England as well as donning a shirt on three occasions prior for the England Knights.

He added: “We have so many achievements we can look back on and I’m so proud to be associated with the first two years of the club’s history.

“I think it’s been a huge success and we have plenty more work to do this season to leave the team in the best shape we can.

“Joining the Vikings and embarking on this adventure is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made – and I can’t wait to see them continue to grow in the future.”