Speculation that St Helens are preparing to offer a marquee player deal to Penrith Panthers forward Scott Sorensen is wide of the mark, Love Rugby League has learned.

The 32-year-old was linked with a shock move to Super League on Thursday, with reports Down Under suggesting that Sorensen is a player of interest for the Saints as they begin to piece together their squad plans for 2026 and beyond.

Sorensen has become a mainstay at Penrith, featuring in all four of their Grand Final triumphs from 2021 to 2024.

However, Love Rugby League has been told that while Sorensen’s name has informally come up among Super League clubs, it is not a line of interest the Saints are looking to pursue at present.

Furthermore, the notion they would offer a player of Sorensen’s age marquee money is also believed to be untrue, club sources have stressed.

There is also a further complication with the fact that Sorensen is under contract for 2026, and there appears to be no notion of Penrith releasing him early as things stand – nor is there an interest in an immediate move to Super League.

However, the Saints are scouring the NRL market for potential options to add to their squad next year as they prepare for some significant departures.

There will definitely be at least one quota spot free, with James Bell heading to Hull FC. The likes of Konrad Hurrell, Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen and Moses Mbye are also off-contract.

Saints coach Paul Wellens admitted earlier this week he envisages an ‘evolution’ of the club’s squad going into next year, hinting at a major recruitment drive, with Joe Batchelor and Morgan Knowles also among those departing.

But as things stand, Sorensen will not be a Saints player in 2026.

READ NEXT: St Helens v Warrington Wolves team news as Paul Wellens makes huge backline call