Two-time UEFA Champions League winner Scott Carson was among the crowd at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night enjoying rugby league’s Las Vegas bonanza, including Leeds Rhinos’ win over Hull KR.

Iconic goalkeeper Carson, a four-time England international, was born and bred in Whitehaven.

The 40-year-old racked up just short of 500 professional appearances in a football career which began with Leeds United in 2003 and ended with an illustrious six-year stint at Manchester City, retiring last October.

Lifting the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and then with the Cityzens in 2023, Carson is proud Cumbrian and a friend of Craig Calvert, Championship outfit Whitehaven’s Director of Rugby.

Through that connection, the veteran shot stopper found himself in Sin City watching the triple-header of rugby league action on Saturday.

Premier League legend Scott Carson enjoys rugby league’s Las Vegas bonanza

Carson’s career brought stints at Liverpool, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Aston Villa, West Brom, Bursaspor, Wigan Athletic and Derby County as well as Leeds and Manchester City.

It was Haven that shared the news of Carson’s connection to the club as he donned the club’s colours at the Allegiant Stadium.

Their social media post showing him wearing a Haven hoodie reads: “New Whitehaven fan, Manchester City legend Scott Carson enjoying the rugby in vegas with our Director of Rugby Craig Calvert.”

Carson and Calvert were among a crowd in excess of 45,000 which began their evening by watching Leeds thump reigning Super League champions Hull KR 58-6.

They then watched back-to-back NRL games as Newcastle Knights beat North Queensland Cowboys 28-18 before Canterbury Bulldogs pipped St George Illawarra Dragons 15-14 courtesy of Stephen Crichton’s dramatic Golden Point drop goal.

Haven’s Director of Rugby Calvert played over 300 games for the club between 2004 and 2017 before landing his role in the hierarchy at the Ortus Rec.