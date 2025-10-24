Four players who ply their trade in either the Championship or League 1 will represent Scotland in Las Vegas against the United States next year.

Back in August, it was announced that a triple-header of international action would be intertwined in the festival of rugby league in Sin City being headlined by Super League and NRL clubs next year.

That triple-header will see the USA Hawks host Scotland across three sections: men’s, women’s and youth.

Bravehearts head coach Adam Houston has now named his 18-man squad for their clash with the Hawks, comprising of those from the community, semi-professional and professional games.

Championship and League 1 quartet in Scotland squad for 2026 Las Vegas showdown

Whitehaven youngster Max Anderson-Moore scored three tries in 14 games across all competitions for the Cumbrian League 1 outfit in 2025, and will hope to earn his first international cap in Vegas.

Rochdale Hornets’ Ross Whitmore made his first appearance for Scotland last autumn as they lost 36-6 to Ireland in Gateshead, and is also included in Houston’s squad for the trip to the States.

Elsewhere, Barrow Raiders’ veteran back Brett Carter makes the cut having turned 37 in July, with six caps to his name already as well as appearances for both BARLA and Cumbria. He played three games in 2025 for Championship outfit Barrow Raiders.

Former Hull KR man Kieran Moran has recently committed his future to Midlands for 2026 as he continues to battle his way back from a long-term injury lay-off.

The first of Moran’s six Scotland caps to date came back in 2018, and he is in contention to add to his haul as the Bravehearts take on Sin City.

Scotland squad for USA clash in Las Vegas in 2026

Max Anderson-Moore (Whitehaven)

Andrew Brown (West End Warriors)

Peter Burns (Edinburgh Eagles)

Brett Carter (Barrow Raiders)

Lewis Clarke (Edinburgh Eagles)

Corrie Dicks (West End Warriors)

Jordan Duncan (West End Warriors)

Jacob Grierson (Siddal)

Niall Hall (West End Warriors)

Joe Kirkup (Penrith RUFC)

Kieran Moran (Midlands Hurricanes)

Ben Morris (Unattached)

Tom Murray (Edinburgh Eagles)

Luke Punton (Glebe Dirty Reds)

George Shannon (Edinburgh Eagles)

Connor Terrill (Millom)

Dan Turland (Murwillumbah Mustangs)

Ross Whitmore (Rochdale Hornets)