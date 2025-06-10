Hull KR forward Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue has been found not guilty of the Grade E spitting charge he was hit with following the Robins’ Challenge Cup final triumph, and will face no further action.

Late on in the showpiece at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, which KR won 8-6, Warrington Wolves winger Josh Thewlis made an allegation to match referee Liam Moore that Sue had spat at him.

The incident occurred while a Captain’s Challenge was ongoing, and wasn’t seen by Moore, so was placed on report.

Come Monday afternoon, Sue had been hit with a Grade E charge for spitting by the Match Review Panel and referred on to a tribunal.

That tribunal took place on Tuesday evening, where he was ultimately found not guilty.

Sauaso Sue decision made as Hull KR forward discovers fate following Challenge Cup final spitting incident

Sue will now be free to play this weekend as Willie Peters’ side take on Catalans Dragons at Craven Park in their first game since ending a 40-year wait for a major honour.

Confirming the outcome of the tribunal with a press release on Tuesday night, the RFL wrote:”Sauaso Sue of Hull KR has been found not guilty of a Grade E charge of spitting at a Warrington player in the Challenge Cup Final on Saturday.

“While there was no doubt that he did spit, the independent Operational Rules Tribunal determined that he did not do so deliberately in the direction of a Warrington player.”