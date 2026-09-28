Former Super League man Samy Kibula has joined Rochdale Hornets from fellow Championship outfit Swinton Lions ahead of 2027.

DR Congo-born Kibula – who moved to England at the age of two – is a product of Super League heavyweights Wigan’s youth system and donned their shirt at first-team level once, doing so back in July 2018 against Huddersfield Giants/

Now 27, the prop has also featured in Super League for both Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers over the course of a career which has seen him make exactly 100 professional appearances to date.

The bulk of those have come in the second tier, and that’s where he will remain for 2027 – but in Rochdale’s colours.

Former Super League ace Samy Kibula seals cross-Championship switch to Rochdale Hornets for 2027

Kibula played rugby union as well as league at junior level, representing both Sale Sharks and Leigh Miners Rangers before being picked up by Wigan.

As his move to the Hornets was announced, he said: “I’m really happy to be joining Rochdale.

“I’m looking forward to getting around the lads, working hard in pre-season and getting myself ready to perform.

“I want to come in, give everything I’ve got and help the team achieve its goals. I can’t wait to get started and have a really good season together.”

Rochdale will become the 11th club Kibula has represented in his career having previously played for Wigan, Swinton, London Skolars, Dewsbury Rams, Warrington, Bradford Bulls, Oldham, Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers and Castleford.

Having previously represented Swinton on loan/dual-registration, the front-rower joined the Lions permanently ahead of 2026 and scored four tries in 13 appearances across all competitions to take his career try tally up to 19.

Hornets head coach Gary Thornton added: “We are really pleased to have signed Samy for the 2027 season, and I’d like to extend my thanks to (chairman) Andy Mazey for getting this one over the line.

“With Jordan Andrade retiring, we needed to bring in an experienced middle unit player, and Samy has a wealth of experience in the Championship and Super League that will be invaluable to our group.

“His size and presence means he is a real handful for opposition defences, but he is also a skilful player with ball in hand, and his ability to play at the line will be an added bonus to us.

“We want to build a strong and capable pack of forwards to compete at this level, and Samy’s signing adds to this. I’m confident he will be a real asset for us.”