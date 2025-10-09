Super League-bound star named in Samoa squad for Pacific Championships

New Wakefield Trinity recruit Jazz Tevaga has been included in Samoa’s squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships alongside NRL superstar Payne Haas.

Trinity announced the signing of hooker Tevaga, who is also able to slot in at loose, back in July.

He will make the move to Belle Vue ahead of 2026 having penned a two-year deal in West Yorkshire, and is the only form of Super League representation in Ben Gardiner’s Toa Samoa squad.

The 30-year-old was born in Christchurch, but represents Samoa through his heritage, and will hope to add to his current haul of seven caps this autumn.

Gardiner’s side went up against England in a two-match Test Series last year rather than compete in the Pacific Championships, but upon their return to the tournament Down Under, they have earned a spot at the top table.

Set to compete in the Pacific Cup, they will face New Zealand in Auckland on October 19 and Tonga in Brisbane on October 26.

The Kiwis and Tonga will square off against one another after that, and then the top two in their group will meet again in the final in Parramatta on November 9 as they vie for the title.

Excluding Manly Sea Eagles, who Tevaga is joining Wakefield from, ten different NRL clubs are represented by at least one player in Gardiner’s 21 for this autumn’s tournament.

Canberra’s trio includes veteran forward Josh Papali’i, who had been set for a move to Super League with St Helens in 2026 before ultimately opting to extend his stay with the Raiders for another year.

Penrith Panthers and Wests also boast three inclusions apiece, with the Tigers’ trio including sibling pair Terrell and Taylan May – the brothers of Hull KR half-back Tyrone.

Elsewhere, in what is one of Samoa’s strongest squads ever, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jarome Luai are among the inclusions alongside Brisbane Broncos’ Grand Final winner Deine Mariner.

It’s Mariner’s Broncos team-mate Haas who is without doubt the most notable name in Gardiner’s squad, though.

Powerhouse forward Haas made the decision to switch allegiances from the Kangaroos to Samoa earlier this year in a major coup for the islanders.

This will be the first time he’s pulled on a shirt for Samoa having scored a try against them for the Kangaroos back in the 2023 edition of the Pacific Championships.

Samoa’s 21-man squad for 2025 Pacific Championships

1. Ata Mariota (Canberra Raiders)

2. Benaiah Ioleu (Sydney Roosters)

3. Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)

4. Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

5. Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors)

6. Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos)

7. Francis Molo (Dolphins)

8. Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

9. Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

10. Jaydn Su’A (St George Illawarra Dragons)

11. Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity)

12. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Josh Papali’i (Canberra Raiders)

14. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

15. Lyhkan King-Togia (St George Illawarra Dragons)

16. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

18. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

19. Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders)

20. Taylan May (Wests Tigers)

21. Terrell May (Wests Tigers)