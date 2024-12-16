Samoa rugby union international to depart Catalans Dragons following trial period

Catalans Dragons have confirmed that former Samoa rugby union international Ben Lam will leave the club at the end of 2024 following a trial period.

The 33-year-old crossed codes back in August to link up with the Dragons on trial with the aim of securing a Super League contract with the French side, having spent all of his senior career in rugby union.

Lam didn’t make a first-team appearance for Steve McNamara’s side though – with the club now confirming that he will not sign a new deal for 2025 when his contract expires at the end of December.

A club statement read: “It was considered that, despite his efforts, it would be difficult for him to obtain game time in the positions in which he has experience.

“He has been a positive influence on those young players around him, encouraging others and showing great humility at training and in games.

“The club would like to thank him for his dedication and professionalism since his arrival and wish him all the best for the future.”

It is unclear what the future holds for Lam, who has extensive experience of playing professional rugby union.

The Auckland-born back, who was a winger or fullback in the 15-a-side code, scored 355 points in 172 appearances for the Blues, Auckland, Hurricanes, Wellington, Bordeaux Begles and Montpellier in his rugby union club career.

Internationally, he represented his birth nation New Zealand in Rugby 7s between 2012 and 2016 before switching allegiances to play for Samoa at the 2023 Rugby World Cup which was hosted in France, winning three caps for the Pacific island nation.

Lam may have not featured for Steve McNamara’s first-team at Catalans but he scored three tries in five matches for Saint-Esteve in the Super XIII.

READ NEXT

👉 Super League’s best loose forwards of 2024 ranked: Wigan Warriors and Hull KR stars headline

👉 7 familiar names on NRL train and trial deals including Super League icon’s son

👉 Ranking Super League play-off records by club with Wigan Warriors on top