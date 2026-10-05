Samoa have named a star-studded squad for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup – with Wakefield Trinity forward Jazz Tevaga named among the group.

England’s squad made headlines on Monday morning when it emerged there would not be a single player from the newly-crowned champions heading to the tournament as part of Brian McDermott’s group.

However, there will be at least one Wakefield player out there after all – with Tevaga continuing his career at international level after making the cut for Ben Gardiner’s squad.

Samoa name World Cup squad

Tevaga is one of a number of eye-catching names – with some of the most exciting NRL players in the world included as they look to repeat their historic run to the final four years ago.

Some of the men who were influential in that run are back again for another crack. Stephen Crichton is the headline act alongside Wests Tigers half-back Jarome Luai, both of whom will be crucial for their chances.

There are also call-ups for the likes of Penrith Panthers superstar Brian To’o and Dolphins star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, with the Samoans once again looking one of the teams who could run deep into the tournament.

“One of the great things rugby league does is bring people together,” coach Gardiner said. “As we build towards our first World Cup game, we want to thank all Samoans around the world for their ongoing support. Your blessings and prayers are welcomed.

“Whether you are in Samoa, elsewhere around the world, taking part in a parade or marching into the ground, we see you and thank you for your love and support. Our staff and players look forward to seeing our colours, flags and supporters over the coming five weeks.”

Samoa’s fixtures

Samoa open up their campaign with a game against France next weekend in Sydney, before a daunting trip to Port Moresby in week two to take on Papua New Guinea.

They will finish with a match back on Australian soil in what will be arguably the standout moment of the group stages: when they face Tonga in Sydney.

That will spark a repeat of the match from four years ago when the teams met in the quarter-finals at Warrington amidst unforgettable scenes.

Samoa Rugby League World Cup squad: Shawn Blore Anae Ulesese (Melbourne Storm), Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Sua Fa’alogo (Melbourne Storm), Clayton Faulalo (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Chanel Harris-Tavita (Warriors), Benaiah Ioelu (Sydney Roosters), Connelly Lemuelu (Dolphins), Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters), Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers), Francis Manuleleua (Newcastle Knights), Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos), Ata Mariota (Canberra Raiders), Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights), Jermaine McEwen (Newcastle Knights), Francis Molo (Dolphins), Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), Pasami Saulo (Newcastle Knights), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers), Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity), Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), Enari Tuala (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Ronald Volkman (Parramatta Eels)