Samoa predicted team v England includes new Leeds Rhinos signing after star’s injury blow

Samoa coach Ben Gardiner has named his 19-man squad to take on England in the second – and final – Test of the series against England.

England host Samoa at AMT Headingley in Leeds on Saturday afternoon (2:30pm), with a women’s Test between England and Wales taking place beforehand (12pm).

Gardiner has made two changes to his squad that lost 34-18 to Shaun Wane’s side in the first Test at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan last weekend.

The Samoans have been dealt an injury blow to key man Izack Tago, with the Penrith Panthers star ruled out with a minor injury. He is replaced by his older brother Jake Tago, who plies his trade for Parramatta Eels.

Jake, like his younger brother Izack, is also a centre, so it could be a like for like replacement in Gardiner’s 17. However, we think it will be Blaize Talagi who takes the centre spot in the absence of Izack Tago.

Tago’s injury, therefore, creates an opportunity for someone else to come into Gardiner’s 17: and we think it will be new Leeds Rhinos recruit Keenan Palasia, who was 18th man in the first Test in Wigan.

Palasia is one of five new signings at the Rhinos ahead of next season, having put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Brad Arthur’s side. The 27-year-old prop has made 68 appearances in the NRL for Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans since making his first-grade debut back in 2019, and will be hoping to add to his three Samoa caps.

Another change in Samoa’s 19-man squad is New Zealand Warriors hooker Paul Roache being replaced by Canberra Raiders back-rower Simi Sasagi: but we don’t think that will change the matchday squad.

So how will Samoa line up against England? Love Rugby League has made their prediction of Gardiner’s 17-strong matchday squad ahead of the second Test against England.

Predicted Samoa 17 to face England in Leeds: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck; Jeral Skelton, Blaize Talagi, Junior Pauga, Deine Mariner; Jarome Luai, Anthony Milford; Francis Molo, Jazz Tevaga, Terrell May, Shawn Blore, Jeremiah Nanai, John Asiata.

Subs: Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Luciano Leilua, Lazarus Vaalepu, Keenan Palasia.

The two players to miss out: Jake Tago, Simi Sasagi.

