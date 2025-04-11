Two-time Man of Steel Sam Tomkins is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The Wigan legend and former England captain is back at Catalans Dragons this season having come out of retirement to play on with the Dragons.

Having won three Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups with Wigan, Tomkins has played with some of the very best players in the sport.

Tomkins has given Love Rugby League his Ultimate Team of players he has lined up alongside for club and country.

And we have to say – this is some team Tomkins has assembled, one of the very best!

1. Jack Welsby

Such a well-rounded player in attack, defence and positionally. He has got it all.

2. Pat Richards

A bit of a freak, a sport billy, good at everything, could kick goals and score tries.

3. George Carmont

The was so silky in the way that he played the game. It was all so nonchalant.

4. Martin Gleeson

One of the smartest rugby brains I know.

5. Josh Charnley

A prolific try scorer – you know what you are getting with him.

6. George Williams

When he first came on to the scene you knew he had something, But from that into now, look at the player he has become. A true leader.

7. Mitchell Pearce

A really intelligent bloke and we both had similar philosophies of how to play.

8. Stuart Fielden

A big, strong, horrible thing who played the game tough.

9. Micky McIlorum

He’s still doing it now even though he’s older than god’s dog. A fierce competitor.

10. Adrian Morley

Someone you could guarantee to carry the ball when you were on the back foot.

11. Sam Burgess

Very powerful, skillful and a great leader

12. Liam Farrell

Mr Consistent. A priceless player to have in your team.

13. Sean O’Loughlin

One of the most rounded players you could wish for.