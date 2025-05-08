Sam Tomkins won’t make his return from injury for Catalans Dragons in this weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR having returned to France due to a knee infection.

Super League icon Tomkins, who is in the final year of his career, has been plagued by injury to this point in 2025.

The veteran back has scored five tries in his five appearances across all competitions, but three of those appearances have come in the cup.

Tomkins hasn’t featured at all for Catalans since their 20-12 quarter-final victory at home against Salford Red Devils on April 4, and now, it’s been confirmed he won’t be able to play any part this weekend in the Dragons’ last-four tie against Hull KR.

Sam Tomkins suffers fresh injury setback ahead of Hull KR Challenge Cup semi-final

Once again, it’s a knee issue which has been troubling the 36-year-old for a number of weeks.

But now, the knee has become infected, and he’s had to return to France to link up with a specialist.

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has named his 21-man squad, with Tomkins not in it, and it looks like youngster Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet will continue at full-back having impressed over the last few weeks.

Catalans published an explanation on Tomkins’ absence shortly after their 21-man squad for Saturday’s tie at the LNER Community Stadium in York had been released.

𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙦𝙪𝙚́ 𝙢𝙚́𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 – 𝙎𝙖𝙢 𝙏𝙤𝙢𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙨

Sam Tomkins, qui était resté avec l’équipe en Angleterre, est rentré en France hier. L’arrière catalan va rencontrer un spécialiste sur Montpellier en raison d’une infection au genou. pic.twitter.com/XWXQDGY964 — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) May 8, 2025

The French outfit have remained over here since last weekend’s Magic defeat to Leigh Leopards at St James’ Park, residing in Leeds in the build-up to their semi-final clash with Super League leaders KR.

Their social media post, headed ‘*Medical Statement – Sam Tomkins*’, reads: “Sam Tomkins, who had stayed with the team in England, returned to France yesterday.

“The Catalans full-back will meet a specialist in Montpellier due to a knee infection.”

