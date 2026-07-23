Super League legend Sam Tomkins admits he was ‘shocked’ by the timing of Paul Rowley’s departure from St Helens – and admits he would be surprised if it was Rowley’s decision to step aside.

The rugby league world was stunned on Thursday morning when, just one day out from the derby against Wigan Warriors, the Saints confirmed Rowley had stepped down from his position as head coach after eight months in charge.

The club have made no further comment on the situation and are unlikely to for some time, with Eamon O’Carroll tasked with leading the Saints into battle on Friday night at the Brick against Matt Peet’s Warriors.

And Tomkins admits he was taken aback by the decision to part ways with Rowley – before questioning whether it was as clean-cut as had been suggested in the club’s statement.

Tomkins ‘shocked’ by Rowley exit

Speaking on Sky Sports on Thursday afternoon, Tomkins admitted: “I was shocked. I certainly thought Paul Rowley had a little bit more time. Saints have been up and down this year but the timing.. the day before the original derby, Wigan and Saints, it blew my mind that today was the right day to sack their head coach.

“They brought Paul Rowley in because they wanted a new look and they wouldn’t expect to be sat in sixth after 20 weeks of the season.

“They’ve got a really tough run-in and this sounds like the club have gone, we’re borderline here. This is a side that’s always made the play-offs and there’s a chance they could slip out so St Helens have said, ‘let’s make a decision now’ and then hope the players react to that and performance on the field changes.”

Whose decision was it?

The Wigan icon also admitted he would be staggered if it was solely Rowley’s decision to walk away from the club just eight months into the job at one of Super League’s biggest teams.

He continued: “I don’t think any coach of a top side 20 weeks into a season would decide it’s time to go. There will have been a conversation between club and coach and they’ve decided that’s the best way to go.

“But it would amaze me if Paul Rowley took it on himself to say he wanted to leave. We’re a results-based business, and I don’t think it’s that Saints have lost too many games, it’s the manner in how they’ve lost at times.”