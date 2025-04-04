Sam Tomkins marked his 400th career game with victory as Catalans Dragons beat Salford Red Devils 20-12 in Perpignan to reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Super League icon Tomkins is a two-time Challenge Cup winner having lifted the trophy in both 2011 and 2013 as a Wigan Warriors player.

Now, he is potentially just 160 minutes from doing so for a third time, with Catalans booking their spot in Sunday afternoon’s semi-final draw.

Wakefield Trinity or Leigh Leopards, Hull FC or Hull KR and Warrington Wolves or St Helens will join the Dragons in that draw.

This is Catalans’ first time in the Challenge Cup semi-finals since winning the competition back in 2018.

Sam Tomkins keeps silverware hopes alive as milestone game marked with Challenge Cup progress for Catalans Dragons

On Friday evening at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, Catalans raced into an 8-0 lead thanks to tries from Nick Cotric and Arthur Romano.

Salford – who lost Ryan Brierley to injury prior to kick-off – then responded with a converted try of their own from Joe Shorrocks, making it a two-point game at the break.

Elliott Whitehead and Theo Fages both crossed the whitewash for the hosts within the opening 10 minutes of the second half though, and from there on in, the Dragons were relatively comfortable.

Matty Foster’s try just after the hour-mark for the Red Devils was converted by Chris Hankinson, but Catalans saw the remaining 17 minutes or so out with little trouble, and ran out 20-12 winners come the final hooter.

Milestone man Tomkins – who turned 36 last month 0 has now played 115 games in the Dragons’ colours, as well as 213 for Wigan, 37 over in the NRL for New Zealand Warriors and 35 on the international front for England.