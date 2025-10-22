England’s Team Manager Sam Tomkins has stoked the fire ahead of Saturday’s Ashes Series opener against Australia at Wembley, insisting ‘it means more to us than it does to them’.

Super League icon Tomkins retired for a second time earlier this year having played in 29 Test matches for England, with the last four of those coming during the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Appointed by Shaun Wane last year, he now handles the off-field logistics for England‘s squad, but is also hands-on with the squad on the field, doubling up as another assistant coach.

Playing against Australia seven times in his career, the 36-year-old lost all seven games, and he now hopes to get one over on the Kangaroos this autumn.

Sam Tomkins’ fiery 10-word claim as heat of battle intensifies ahead of Ashes opener

The three-time Super League winner is no stranger to the level of opponent England will be facing three times this autumn having had a 37-game stint Down Under between 2014 and 2015, representing New Zealand Warriors in the NRL.

Speaking in the first episode of ‘Chasing History‘, a documentary-style series being put together by England’s media team over the course of the series, Tomkins said: “Yeah, we’re underdogs.

“Yeah, they play in a great competition (the NRL).

“They all earn more money than us.

“But I can promise you it means more to us than it does to them.”

Among a number of figures from the NRL in England’s squad is Burnley-born Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth.

Having spent five seasons donning a shirt for Brisbane Broncos prior to his move to the Dolphins in 2024, he has over 100 first-grade appearances to his name Down Under already at the age of 25.

Farnworth re-enforced Team Manager Tomkins‘ train of thought as he added: “We’ve got a great English spirit and I don’t think they (Australia) have played a team like us before.

“I think they’ll be shocked when we play them in that first game at Wembley.”

After Saturday afternoon’s series opener in the capital, England and the Aussies then go toe-to-toe again in Liverpool at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 1 and in Leeds at Headingley on November 8.