Sam Tomkins has confirmed that his brother Joel will lead Catalans Dragons in the short-term following Steve McNamara’s exit from the club.

McNamara left Catalans on Tuesday after a disappointing start to the new Super League season. The 40-0 loss to St Helens proved to be his final match in charge.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the club had not even formally confirmed his exit. But Tomkins took to Sky Sports to confirm that McNamara had indeed left Catalans – and that, as revealed by Love Rugby League on Tuesday, his brother will be the interim coach.

He said on Sky’s The Verdict: “My brother Joel will take over in the interim. When Steve left, Joel took over training and he’ll be in charge.

“We’ve got 16 regular Super League games left so Joel will come in and try implement some changes and the club will do some hard work to look ahead.

“Whether that’s Joel going further or someone coming in, I’m not privy to those conversations. He’s relatively new as a coach, he’s only been an assistant for half a season. Hopefully as a group he can prove what we’re about on the field.”

McNamara has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos in 2026 should Brad Arthur depart and return to the NRL.

Tomkins was asked whether he believed that move could transpire next season – but insisted he was not aware of what could happen on that front.

He said: “I’m the same as everyone else. I’ve heard the rumours but I’ve not had that conversation with Steve. He’s obviously going to be in demand. I imagine there’s going to be a lot of people looking to take him on.”

