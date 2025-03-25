British rugby league needs as much influence as possible from the NRL if it is to navigate the uncertain waters that it currently finds itself in.

That’s the view of one of our most prominent stars, Sam Tomkins, who hopes the recent showpiece event in Las Vegas is used to drive the sport forward.

Veteran Tomkins is now a leading voice for Super League, both as star full-back for Catalans Dragons and in his media role with Sky Sports.

And at a time when there is civil war behind the scenes and an uncertain future for the sport in the northern hemisphere, Tomkins hopes a growing influence from the NRL can help guide the game to a good path.

“The NRL clearly know what they are doing,” said Tomkins in an exclusive interview with Love Rugby League.

“They are at the top of their game and going from strength to strength. We are chasing them and we are under no illusions as to how far ahead the NRL are in terms of what they have got in the league, money coming in, what they can put on.

“We need to be a part of that so the more that we can collaborate with them the better.”

Tomkins recently returned from injury for a Dragons side who has enjoyed a difficult start to the season.

But a Challenge Cup win and a Super League victory over Leeds has hinted at a corner turned, one that he hopes the sport can turn too following the recent success of Wigan’s game with Warrington in Las Vegas.

“I think that we can’t look past the fact that we have a great product. There is a lot going on in the background at the moment with the RFL and people changing, decisions being made by different people.

“But let’s always focus on what we have got, and that is an amazing product played by some tough humans that is addictive to watch.”