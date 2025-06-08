Warrington ace Sam Powell admitted he was ‘absolutely gutted’ and ‘hurt’ after the Wolves’ Challenge Cup final defeat to Hull KR, which extended his agonising personal wait to win the competition by at least 12 months.

Powell – who will turn 33 in July – won virtually everything there is to win during his 12-year stint in the first-team set-up with hometown club Wigan Warriors.

The only major honour he failed to win was the Challenge Cup, twice missing out on selection for the competition’s final as the Warriors won it in 2013 and 2022.

Having missed out on selection in the first of those as a youngster, he was then suspended for Wigan’s 2022 success at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Huddersfield Giants.

And now, having lost the 2017 edition of the competition’s final against Hull FC, he’s lost the last two in a Warrington shirt.

Sam Powell opens up on Wembley ‘hurt’ as agonising Challenge Cup wait goes on

Powell and co. lost convincingly to his former club Wigan in 2024, but on Saturday were less than 200 seconds away from an upset against Super League leaders Hull KR.

Sam Burgess’ side had led 6-2 for the duration of the second half before Tom Davies got the try which ultimately allowed Mikey Lewis to win it with his conversion two minutes from the final hooter.

8-6 the final score, and post-match, Powell said: "It's pretty silent in there (the dressing room), we're all pretty gutted.

“That’s sport, it’s cruel sometimes.

“I’m gutted, I’m absolutely gutted. It hurts me, I’m hurting at the minute.”

Powell knows he will get at least one more crack at winning the cup having agreed terms on a one-year extension for 2026 with Warrington.

He continued: “I’ll be a bit down today and tomorrow, but I’ll go up and see my family now and I’ll reset over the weekend while I’m with them.

“It’s about being professional. We’ll be back in on probably Tuesday now, and we’ll go again against Leeds next week.”