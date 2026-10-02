Just a few weeks on from winning his third Super League title back in 2023, Sam Powell was a free agent without a club: until a fishing trip changed the course of the final chapter of his playing career.

Three years ago, veteran hooker Powell made his 273rd and final appearance for boyhood club Wigan at Old Trafford, coming off the bench to help the Warriors to victory in the Grand Final against Catalans Dragons.

Now 34, he will step out at Old Trafford again on Saturday evening in a Warrington shirt as he makes the 363rd and final professional appearance of his career before moving into a coaching role with the Wolves.

But had it not been for Sam Burgess and Wire back in 2023, Powell would likely not have had the chance to end his career in such a fairytale manner.

‘He rang me and said, ‘give me the weekend and I’ll try to get you here.’ It worked out, and here we are today. I’m very appreciative of it’

Saturday evening’s showdown with Wakefield Trinity at the Theatre of Dreams will bring Powell’s seventh Grand Final appearance, and the first since that victory with Wigan in ’23.

Speaking to a selection of media – including LoveRugbyLeague – earlier this week, Powell recalled: “I remember the first phone call when Sam (Burgess) rang me.

“I was actually fishing on a Friday, it was the off-season and I had no club.

“He rang me and said, ‘give me the weekend’. Warrington had just signed a nine actually, but he said, ‘give me the weekend and I’ll try to get you here’.

“I thought, ‘fingers crossed’.

“It worked out, and here we are today. I’m very appreciative of it.

“We’ve met before, but I’ve played with his brother George. He (George) messaged me on Instagram saying he (Sam) might give me a call, and I was fishing with no signal!

“We had it done a week after.”

Powell’s three years at Warrington have so far included two Challenge Cup final defeats and a loss in the Super League play-off semi-finals.

No one in the Wolves’ squad has won as many as his three Grand Finals though, and if he adds a fourth winners’ ring to his collection on Saturday evening, Warrington will have ended their 71-year title drought.

Powell added: “He (Sam Burgess) is the reason I’m here. I was probably going to join another Super League club, so I was ready to go. It was very close.

“I’d just come off the back of the 2023 Grand Final win, and I felt Warrington was the best option of winning still.”

‘For the last couple of years, I’ve struggled to pick my right arm above my head’

Three-time England Knights international has only ever permanently been contracted to Wigan and Warrington, with eight loan appearances made between Workington Town and South Wales Scorpions early on in his career while a Warriors player.

Last month, Warrington confirmed that he would stick around at the Halliwell Jones Stadium beyond the end of 2026 despite retiring, taking on a role within head coach Burgess’ backroom team.

At peace with his decision to call time on his playing career, Powell detailed: “I think it was always kind of the plan, I had conversations with Sam at the start of the year that this season was going to be my last.

“For the last couple of years, I’ve struggled to pick my right arm above my head.

“It’s been a slow burner to get here, but I’m ready for it and I’m excited for what’s next.

“But there’s a little bit left, and it’s a fairytale, really.”

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