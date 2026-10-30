Released St Helens young gun lands Championship move for 2027

Young forward Sam Oakes has joined Championship outfit Swinton Lions ahead of 2027 following his departure from St Helens.

Oakes is a product of Saints’ youth system and impressed earlier this year as he featured in a pre-season friendly against Swinton.

The front-rower then went on to make his professional debut in the Lions’ colours, coming off the bench as a loanee in their derby win over Salford RLFC in August.

That 20-18 triumph came at The Brick Community Stadium and was played out as the first part of a double-header which concluded with Wigan Warriors’ home win over Toulouse Olympique in Super League.

Now, Oakes has earned a permanent switch to Swinton, arriving at Heywood Road ahead of 2027 to bolster Anthony Murray’s squad.

Released St Helens young gun Sam Oakes lands Championship move to Swinton for 2027

Swinton finished 17th in the Championship last term, with next year set to bring head coach Murray’s first full season at the helm having taken charge early on in the 2026 campaign.

The Lions boss said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Sam Oakes to Swinton. Sam is a young forward with a bright future, and when the opportunity came up to bring him to the club, it was one we were keen to take.

“Sam was very impressive in our game against Salford, especially considering it was his debut at open-age level. He showed great composure, worked incredibly hard, and never looked out of place against experienced opposition.

“That performance told us a lot about his character and potential.”

Oakes’ signing follows those of Brad Holroyd, Dan Abram, Danny Lynch, Lloyd Roby, Layton Jupp and Jack Houghton.

Elsewhere, Ben Killan, Jordan Brown, Harry Higham, Tom Ratchford, Trent Kelly-Duffy, Aaron Lynch, Deane Meadows, Dylan Kelly-Duffy and Bobby Shingler have seen their retentions announced, so will all remain at Heywood Road 2027.

Boss Murray continued: “As soon as I knew Sam was available, I jumped at the chance to sign him. He’s eager to learn, has come through a strong system at St Helens, and I believe this is the perfect environment for him to continue his development.

“We’re excited to work with Sam and help him take the next step in his career, and I’m looking forward to seeing him develop into a really important player for the club.”