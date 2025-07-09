Sam Lisone admits persuasion from both Herman Ese’ese and John Cartwright plus the chance to play in front of Hull FC’s fans convinced him to make the move to the club in 2026.

Love Rugby League revealed last week how Lisone was a transfer target for the Black and Whites despite Leeds frantically fighting to keep the prop beyond this season.

But the increase of Super League’s overseas quota has proven to be crucial for Hull, who have now been able to get Lisone’s signature on a two-year deal that represents another major piece of business for the Black and Whites.

He becomes the latest forward to join the club next year, with the likes of Wigan forward Harvie Hill also heading to the MKM Stadium.

And the 31-year-old said the pull of close friend Ese’ese ultimately played a major role in him turning down a new deal with Leeds and instead making the switch to Hull.

He said: “I’ve spoken to Herman quite a bit about the move and John Cartwright told me how much he wanted me to come to the club over the phone.

“I’ve always enjoyed coming over to Hull to play. The FC fans are always making loads of noise and I can’t wait for that.

READ NEXT: Mikey Lewis’ unique HIA absence explained after bizarre circumstances as replacement discussed

“For me, I’m just focused on playing my best footy for the rest of the year for Leeds. Hopefully I’ll be able to carry on my form for Hull FC next year.”

Hull director of rugby Gareth Ellis said: “We are absolutely delighted to add Sam to our ranks for 2026 – he is our first addition for next season, and a key piece of recruitment for the club for the next two seasons.

“Sam will not only bring great size, power and skill to our ranks – he’s also a brilliant character and exactly the sort of individual we’re keen to add to our ranks; he will undoubtedly become one of our leadership figures, and lead from the front with his actions both on and off the field.

“I know he is excited for a new challenge, and will relish the chance to play in front of the Faithful, who I’m sure will quickly take him to their heart.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards coach ‘gaining support’ for top NRL coaching position

👉🏻 Leading Super League CEO suggests Challenge Cup should leave Wembley

👉🏻 Ranking every club’s run-in by difficulty: St Helens toughest, Wakefield easiest..

👉🏻 Salford star slams ‘crap’ written in media and makes plea to Red Devils fans