Sam Eseh will definitely be a Wigan player in 2026, Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed as he cleared up confusion over the forward’s contract.

Eseh joined Wigan from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2024 campaign, with the Cherry and Whites’ press release at the time stating that he had arrived on a two-year deal, with the option of an additional 12 months’ extension in the club’s favour.

2025 is the second year of that contract, and the youngster is yet to make his official Warriors bow, with his appearances for the club so far limited to pre-season friendlies.

Last term, he featured on loan across Super League at Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC.

And back in February, he then returned to FC on a season-long loan for the duration of this year.

Sam Eseh’s Wigan Warriors future confirmed with Matt Peet’s emphatic verdict

Eseh, the 2022 Championship Player of the Year, has donned a shirt seven times for the Airlie Birds so far this season – with tries scored in each of the most recent two against hometown club Leeds and Leigh Leopards respectively.

Amid his impressive form, Hull boss John Cartwright has publicly stated his desire to keep hold of the 21-year-old beyond the end of this season.

No official announcement has been made yet to suggest that the extension option in Eseh’s contract has been triggered by Wigan, but head coach Peet has put any suggestion of a permanent departure to bed.

When asked about Eseh’s contract by LoveRugbyLeague during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Peet adamantly stated: “He’s not off-contract.”

The Warriors boss then confirmed that there were no negotiations to be had between the two clubs, and that Eseh was definitely going to form part of his squad come 2026.

Having also donned a shirt on loan for both Barrow Raiders and Featherstone Rovers during his time as a Wakefield player, Eseh now has 51 senior appearances on his CV.

With his 22nd birthday coming up next month, he has five tries at first-team level to his name, including the two he’s scored in the last fortnight for Hull.

