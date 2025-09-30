Sam Eseh is aiming to force his way into the Wigan Warriors side in 2026 following his successful loan spell at Hull FC.

The 22-year-old front-rower joined Matt Peet’s side from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2024 campaign but has yet to make a senior appearance for his parent club.

He spent last year out on loan at Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC before the Black and Whites brought him back to the club in February 2025.

This term under John Cartwright, Eseh has thrived and enjoyed the best season of his career to date, making 17 Super League appearances and scoring three tries.

Having been at Hull last season – when the club finished joint-bottom with relegated London Broncos – the contrast to the new era under Cartwright could not have been greater.

“This year and last year were total opposites,” Eseh told Love Rugby League.

“That’s down to John, Richie (Myler) and all the coaching staff who transformed the club into where it is now in such a short space of time. For me personally, I think I utilised my time on loan well and I’ve really loved it so it’s probably been the best season of my career.

“Playing regular Super League rugby has always been the goal and I’ve done that this year, although I’m looking to achieve more.

“I think it was the first time where I was playing and it wasn’t just a case of the coach thinking ‘oh, I’ll put this young lad in’. I actually had some expectation on my shoulders.”

Eseh established himself in an FC side who narrowly missed out on the play-offs. Nevertheless, it was a season of undeniable progress under new boss Cartwright.

Listing his favourite highlights reels of his time there, Eseh said: “Winning at Leigh and scoring a try in May was very good.

“I’d score my first Super League try the week before against Leeds Rhinos and I believe that was the first game my mum came to watch after being in hospital for so long.

“We lost that game, but it was nice to get my first-ever Super League try and then to back it up with another try and a win at Leigh the week after.

“The trip to Catalans the following week was great too, especially after winning 34-0 and keeping them to nil.”

Eseh had a debrief with Cartwright at the end of the season before heading back to Wigan as they prepare for Friday’s play-off semi-final at home to Leigh Leopards.

“John said he was happy with my progress from when I arrived here to when I left,” revealed Eseh. “He thanked me for my contribution as a loan player and I made clear how much I appreciated such a fantastic opportunity.

“I played with or against lads like Prycey (Will Pryce) and Harvey (Barron) growing up because they’re my age. Yusuf (Aydin) came through the Wakefield academy like and is obviously a couple of years older but we overlapped a fair bit.

“I created a lot of really good friendships at Hull FC and developed a great bond with the fans as well. I really appreciated their fantastic support.”

Eseh has a year remaining on his deal at Wigan and has already returned there for training.

“I’m a Wigan Warriors player and all I can do is get my head down and do my best,” he said.

“During the season, John Duffy at Wigan kept in regular contact with me over how I was doing – he’s been absolutely brilliant with me and helped me a lot.

“A big thing at Wigan is that as a player there you’re involved in everything they do. They didn’t want me to just finish my time at Hull FC and go straight into an off-season.

“It’s just being around the group and you can feel the intensity building with the play-off game against Leigh on Friday coming into sharp focus.

“Being in and around the group means I’m going to be on the same page as everyone going into next season. When I was on loan at Hull FC, I fully bought into being a Hull FC player and now I’m back at Wigan Warriors I have the same mindset.

“I’m fully focused on Wigan and that should put me on a good path going forward. Although I’ve not played for Wigan yet, these last two years since I joined the club have definitely made me a better player.

“I’ve been in a number of different environments and was around the Wigan environment when they won all four trophies last year. Last year, I was at Leeds during a transitional period when they changed coaches and at Hull when they were struggling.

“This year I’ve been part of a major upturn at Hull, so I think all these experiences will hold me in good stead going into next season at Wigan.

“All I can do is try and have the best pre-season possible and when I get an opportunity then I hit the ground running.”