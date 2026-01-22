Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has insisted he will not make any decision over where he is coaching in 2027 until this summer at the earliest, and has left the door ajar for an extended stay.

Burgess’ three-year deal with the Wire runs out at the end of the current season. He was initially signed to the club on a two-year contract before all parties agreed to an extension last year.

However, it remains possible that this could be his final season with the club for multiple reasons. He will be under pressure from the very first kick-off in 2026 after an underwhelming 2025 campaign. There is then the prospect of Burgess potentially being courted for the England role ahead of this year’s Rugby League World Cup, too.

Rumours over a possible coaching move to the NRL have never gone away either given Burgess’ extensive links to the Australian game.

But the 37-year-old has played down any imminent decision on his future and insists that his main priority now is leading Warrington into the new campaign. As such, he has appeared to park any suggestion that there will be a decision in the near future.

Burgess said: “It’s good, I’m actually enjoying being in this position. I’m just interested in getting to work and whatever happens, happens over the next few months.

“Right now, I’ve got my head down, I’m working away at that and I won’t be making any decisions in the next six months.”

Burgess has led Warrington to back-to-back Challenge Cup finals since arriving in England, as well as a play-off semi-final in 2024 before defeat to Hull KR. They were also beaten by the Robins at Wembley last year in the cup final.

But in the league, Warrington failed to make the play-offs in 2025 and will be hopeful of a much better season this year. However, it appears any certainty about who is coaching the club going into next year is some way off being decided, with Burgess putting it to the back of his mind.