Sam Burgess admits Warrington Wolves are more likely to put their faith in their youth system than carry out any mid-season recruitment, despite a growing list of injuries.

Wire are flying high at the top end of the Super League table having lost just three of their 14 games in the competition so far this season.

In recent weeks though, they have suffered a spate of injuries. Luke Yates, George Williams, Sam Stone, Toby King, Joe Philbin, Toafofoa Sipley, Cai Taylor-Wray have all been sidelined.

Most of those are injured for at least the next few weeks, with young outside-back Zack Gardner done for the season after shoulder surgery and Adam Holroyd set to play for the reserves this weekend having not featured at all yet in 2026.

Arron Lindop meanwhile played his first game in over 12 months last weekend against Leeds Rhinos after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury last year

‘We’ve got some willing young lads and they won’t let us down. We’ll stay on the course of what we’re doing’

Since head coach Burgess’ arrival at the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2023 campaign, more importance has been put on bringing through a crop of youngsters and supporting homegrown talent.

That will continue to be the case, as he detailed in his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday night’s home game against Catalans Dragons: “We’re happy and I’m happy to back the academy boys. We’ll get on with it.

“We’ve got Max (Wood) in at the moment, and Tom McKinney there who has played a few games for us before, and young Charlie McKler who has been going really well in our reserves system, he’s now full-time with us.

“We’ve got a couple there, and if we need any more than that, we might have to go into the market.

“But we’ve got some willing young lads and they won’t let us down. We’ll stay on the course of what we’re doing.”

Toafofoa Sipley, Liam Byrne, Albert Hopoate, James Bentley, Josh Smith and Kelepi Tanginoa were all recruited by Warrington ahead of 2026, while Malta international Stone saw his signing made permanent following a loan stint last season.

On potential mid-season recruitment, Burgess said: “It’s one of those things – bringing people into the environment we’ve created for the last seven or eight months, it can be tricky.

“You’ve got to get the right person. With those risks in mind, we’ll be more inclined to stay with our juniors.

“It’s complex. Scouring different competitions in Australia, and if they qualify, a salary cap sport, can you fit them in and then other costs. It’s not as simple as people think.

“We’re confident in our young lads. When I arrived, the young lads were Luke Thomas, Max Wood, Adam Holroyd, Arron Lindop, Cai Taylor-Wray, Ewan Irwin, Leon Hayes, and I’ve missed a few there.

“They’re fully-fledged first-teamers now, or almost. That was only two-and-a-half-years ago.

“In 12 months’ time, we’ll see the next crop of youngsters come through. We’ve got to stay on the path we’re doing, I’d say.”