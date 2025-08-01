Warrington boss Sam Burgess insists he ‘isn’t worried’ about the Wolves’ play-off hopes following their latest defeat, losing out 20-16 at Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Wire, who finished 3rd on the Super League ladder last term, had been 16-8 to the good at the Leopards’ Den with just nine minutes remaining.

Late tries from Umyla Hanley and Owen Trout though saw the hosts pull off a dramatic comeback, leaving them just a point outside of the top two while Warrington remain eighth.

The Wolves are four competition points off the pace of the top six with just seven rounds left.

Sam Burgess urges calm following latest Warrington Wolves defeat as play-off verdict delivered

Burgess’ side have lost back-to-back games now having been beaten at Castleford Tigers in Round 19, though the performance on Friday night was a resilient one.

And it was the performance which their head coach opted to focus on post-match at the Leopards’ Den, saying: “It was a really good contest, I thought our game was much better, the break has been good for us.

“They’re a great side, but I thought we kept turning up and I’m very proud of the team.

“I didn’t felt like we deserved to lose it, I felt like we’d done enough to win. I’m disappointed we lost, but I’m really proud of them for staying with the plan.

“I’m not worried about that (the play-offs) just yet, I’m more looking forward to (seeing) our performances. The outcome will be the outcome when that time comes.

“I think everyone can be happy with the performance, we don’t want the result, but the performance is what we’re chasing.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves off and go again.”

Wire host second-placed Wigan Warriors next week.