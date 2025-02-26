Sam Burgess is still in the UK ahead of this weekend’s historic clash between his Warrington Wolves side and Wigan Warriors in Las Vegas: but hopes remain he will make the trip.

Burgess has been left stranded in England without his side after they flew to Las Vegas on Sunday. He had to stay behind having not yet been granted a visa due to previous convictions while living in Australia.

That meant he had to make an urgent trip to the US Embassy in London to plead his case and potentially secure his entry to the States, with Burgess unable to travel with his team.

Pictures of the Warrington head coach at a train station on Tuesday emerged on social media, sparking hopes he was on his way to meet up with the team.

As it stands on Wednesday morning, Love Rugby League understands Burgess is in London and still waiting for clearance to travel. He is staying in the capital until that clearance is provided, meaning he can instantly jump on a long-haul flight and make it to Vegas.

The Wolves and Burgess are still hopeful he will be fine to make the trip – as are the NRL, who have identified Burgess as a major selling point for Super League’s participation in the event.

But the wait is still ongoing.

Burgess was due to conduct a press opportunity at 4pm UK time on Wednesday. That has now been shelved, with Martin Gleeson instead conducting the session.

Burgess admitted in the aftermath of Friday’s win over Catalans that he was hopeful of being on board a flight, but he is still facing a nervous wait to have his visa application approved.

