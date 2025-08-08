Sam Burgess admits he doesn’t know if he will bring Matt Dufty straight back into his Warrington Wolves team next week – saying he will decide the fullback’s future on Monday.

Dufty was dropped by Burgess for Friday night’s defeat to Wigan Warriors after missing a training session earlier this week.

Burgess admitted Dufty ‘paid the price’ for that disciplinary lapse and warned the fullback has to ‘fix his behaviour up, saying: “I don’t need to comment further.

“I’ve dealt with it internally. Matt will pay his price.. he’s got to fix his behaviour up. But I will say he’s been great during the week. We missed him tonight but that’s his choice.”

When pushed in his post-match press conference about whether or not Dufty would immediately come back into the Wire side next week, Burgess was coy. He said: “I don’t know yet. I’ll make that decision on Monday.”

The defeat leaves Warrington all-but out of the race to make the play-offs this season, and Burgess conceded they are now outsiders to be in the top six come the conclusion of the regular season.

He said: “It is tough – let’s be honest about the situation and we know it’s a tough climb from here.

“I’m not going to change anything I’m doing – I’m coaching hard at our performance regardless of the scenarios. I want to see a team that looks more like us.

“We’ve found our way back to it in some areas but we’ve got to be a bit more clinical and I’d ask for a little more concentration from some guys in some areas.”

The Wolves face Catalans next Thursday in what is undoubtedly a must-win game.

