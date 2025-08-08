Sam Burgess unsure on Matt Dufty return as warning to ‘fix behaviour’ issued
Sam Burgess admits he doesn’t know if he will bring Matt Dufty straight back into his Warrington Wolves team next week – saying he will decide the fullback’s future on Monday.
Dufty was dropped by Burgess for Friday night’s defeat to Wigan Warriors after missing a training session earlier this week.
Burgess admitted Dufty ‘paid the price’ for that disciplinary lapse and warned the fullback has to ‘fix his behaviour up, saying: “I don’t need to comment further.
“I’ve dealt with it internally. Matt will pay his price.. he’s got to fix his behaviour up. But I will say he’s been great during the week. We missed him tonight but that’s his choice.”
When pushed in his post-match press conference about whether or not Dufty would immediately come back into the Wire side next week, Burgess was coy. He said: “I don’t know yet. I’ll make that decision on Monday.”
The defeat leaves Warrington all-but out of the race to make the play-offs this season, and Burgess conceded they are now outsiders to be in the top six come the conclusion of the regular season.
He said: “It is tough – let’s be honest about the situation and we know it’s a tough climb from here.
“I’m not going to change anything I’m doing – I’m coaching hard at our performance regardless of the scenarios. I want to see a team that looks more like us.
“We’ve found our way back to it in some areas but we’ve got to be a bit more clinical and I’d ask for a little more concentration from some guys in some areas.”
The Wolves face Catalans next Thursday in what is undoubtedly a must-win game.
