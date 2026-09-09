Warrington boss Sam Burgess admits he’s ‘not too fussed’ where his side end up on the Super League ladder, believing heavy rotation for their final round clash against Toulouse Olympique will be beneficial come the play-offs.

Heading into Round 27, Wire sit third with 40 competition points to their name.

Points difference dictates they will be unable to catch second-placed Leeds Rhinos, but a defeat on Friday night coupled with a Wakefield win at Leigh Leopards could see Trinity steal third from Burgess’ side.

Trinity got the better of the Wolves at Belle Vue last weekend, and just need to avoid defeat by a 28+ point margin at Leigh on Friday night to avoid the Leopards leapfrogging them into fourth.

But regardless of the permutations at stake, Burgess has opted to heavily rotate his squad – with eight changes to his 21 and some youngsters drafted in.

That is a decision he believes will be beneficial in the long run, even if it ends up with the worst case scenario of a fourth-place finish.

‘I’m not too fussed on where we finish – third or fourth. It doesn’t make a huge difference’

Burgess’ first season in charge in 2024 brought a third-place finish, with Warrington reaching the play-off semi-finals that year and being defeated controversially at Hull KR.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s Round 27 clash against Toulouse, he admitted: “I’m not too fussed on where we finish – third or fourth. It doesn’t make a huge difference.

“In week one of the finals (play-offs), you have to go and win, and then in week two, you have to go and win.

“We’ve got a home game (in the eliminators) and we’re happy with that.

“Regardless of where we end up, it wasn’t about that. It was about being ready to roll. However, I’m expecting the players that are selected on Friday to do the job.”

Youth products Pat Irwin and Daniel Coop are expected to make their first-team debuts on Friday night, while Charlie McKler may make his home bow having featured for the first time last weekend in defeat at Wakefield.

Elsewhere, highly-rated teenage half-back Tommy Rhodes is in line to make his Super League debut having played in the Challenge Cup for Wire earlier this season.

The youngsters that play for the first-team will not be able to be involved in the Reserves Grand Final against Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon, mirroring the situation from last season.

Burgess added: “It’s about getting ourselves in the best position to be healthy for next week. That was it, really. It gives us the best opportunity to be at our best next week.

“Also, a lot of players who will play this week have been supporting our group all year, so it’s a bit of a reward for them as well to play first-team at home.

“Obviously, the shame is for the Reserves Grand Final – it happened to us last year as well, so that is a shame I guess. It will damage that game.

“I spoke to Ryan O’Brien (Head of Youth) and he was very supportive of the decision. For him, it’s about producing players for the first-team.

“It’s testament to ou system that we’ve been in the Grand Finals of both grades (academy and reserves) for the past two years. It’s a great success for the club that that’s happening.”

Injury latest

Sam Stone is the only fresh absentee for Wire whose unavailability is injury-related, with the back-rower having failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) last weekend.

Elsewhere, half-back Ewan Irwin and prop Joe Philbin are expected to return come the first week of the play-offs, regardless of who Burgess’ side come up against in their eliminator tie at the Halliwell Jones Stadium next weekend.

The Wolves head coach explained: “Everyone was available, but they’ve had some miles in their legs over the last couple of months.

“Obviously at this time of year, everyone has bumps and bruises so it’s about getting us fresh for week one (of the play-offs).

“I think they (Irwin and Philbin) are both on track.

“We’ll know more about that (whether they will be fit enough t0 play in the play-off eliminator) early next week, but as it stands, it’s looking that way.”

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