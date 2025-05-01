Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has been tipped as a leading contender to coach the new Perth NRL franchise – not Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur.

Arthur had been heavily linked with the role at the Bears, who are expected to enter the NRL in 2027. He went as far as publicly admitting he would be interested in the role, too.

But now, AAP have reported a fresh twist in the saga – with Burgess’ name being discussed as a leading contender by officials. They have suggested that Burgess has ‘high-profile individuals’ fronting a campaign to have the Warrington coach installed at Perth in 2027.

They even suggest that Arthur, who had been considered in some quarters to be a locked-in certainty to coach Perth, has not even had his potential candidacy discussed by the ARLC.

That would leave the door ajar for Burgess to return to the NRL, potentially as early as next year. The Bears’ board will make the final call on the coach, but that board will be appointed by the NRL.

And it now appears that any notion of Arthur already having the job secured is wide of the mark – perhaps giving Leeds fans fresh hope that they will be able to keep the Australian beyond this season.

Arthur has repeatedly admitted he would be open to returning to the NRL, but also insisted that he is enjoying his tenure in England with the Rhinos. However, family ties back home may prove too strong to resist if a job emerges.

That looked as though it would be Perth – but it now seems it could yet be Burgess who is given his break in the NRL.

Burgess’ case was also endorsed by legendary coach Wayne Bennett – who did admit he would be reluctant to see him take the reins at a new franchise, though. “Of course Sam Burgess has a coaching future in the NRL but I wouldn’t want to see him go to a start-up club,” Bennett said.

“I am sure Sam will come back to the NRL one day. Where he will come back I don’t know and he doesn’t know at this stage of his career. Sam is a great person, full stop.”

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Catalans star labels Super League ‘horrendous’ and ‘unwatchable’ as NRL plea made

👉🏻 Ranking 2025 Magic kits from worst to best with Leigh Leopards LAST

👉🏻 Magic Weekend 2026 location revealed as talks begin over possible venue

👉🏻 St Helens keen to tie down off-contract prop as Konrad Hurrell contract claim made