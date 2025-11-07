Sam Burgess has been tipped to replace Shaun Wane as England’s head coach ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, with his suitability for the role questioned.

England currently trail Australia 2-0 in this autumn’s Ashes Series, which will conclude this weekend as the two sides square off in the third Test at Headingley.

Wane has been in charge of the national team since February 2020, and after defeat against Samoa in the World Cup semi-final back in 2022, plenty have been left unimpressed by what his side have dished up thus far in the Ashes against the Kangaroos.

There is nothing to suggest that Wane will depart ahead of next year’s showpiece, taking place across Australia and Papua New Guinea.

But there have, for the first time, been mumblings of serious discontent with him at the helm: and plenty of the criticism which has been directed his way has been from Down Under.

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess tipped for England job as suitability questioned

Discussing the situation via Triple M’s Daily NRL podcast, journalists David Riccio and Brent Read have now chimed in, insisting that Wane cannot be the man that leads England at the World Cup next autumn.

Read has even tipped Wane’s replacement in the shape of Warrington Wolves boss Burgess, an NRL icon who represented England 25 times during his own career as well as running out twice for Great Britain.

Explaining his thought process, Read said: “I reckon Shaun Wane, the England coach, has got to be under pressure.

“I know our mate Woodsy (Aaron Woods) had a crack at him, but he’s dead set got to be under massive pressure after the way they’ve played in this series.

“I spoke to someone last week, a highly influential figure in the game, who suggested that Sam Burgess should be the England coach.

“Sam has had a lean year at Warrington, he’s coming off a tough years, but at least you know if Sam was (England) coach, they’d play with a bit of passion.”

Colleague Riccio wasn’t in full agreement with Burgess being the pick for England’s new head coach though, and questioned his suitability for the role, bringing up some of the 36-year-old’s off-field misdemeanours.

During his time Down Under, Dewsbury-born Burgess was charged with numerous driving offences, and also found guilty of intimidating his former father-in-law, though that – it must be stated – was overturned on appeal.

Riccio said: “I do believe Sam Burgess gets too much praise and ‘Sam Burgess should be doing this, Sam Burgess should be doing that, Sam Burgess should be coaching Perth’.

“I don’t know what he’s done off the field, or as a coach, to suggest he is the leader of men.

“There’s no question he is a South Sydney (Rabbitohs) hero, but away from footy, I mean he has had a chequered couple of years in his life before he left Australia.

“I’m suggesting the right man for the job, as well as being a great coach, should be an upright member of the community.”