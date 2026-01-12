Sam Burgess throws support behind radical Hybrid Rugby concept with new board role confirmed

Warrington Wolves head coach and rugby league icon Sam Burgess has taken up a surprise investment in Hybrid Rugby, the organisation behind the radical league-union crossover game.

The dual-code international, who has represented England at both rugby league and rugby union World Cups, is the most recent high-profile name to throw their support behind the idea, with Penrith Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary also said to a fan of the concept.

‘I believe there could be an appetite for a cross-code game’

A game of Hybrid Rugby is a merger of the two codes, with teams placed under league rules within their own half and union rules when attacking in the opposition half. However, they only have 60 seconds inside the opposition half to either score or dispose of the ball.

“It really works well; I like the concept,” Burgess told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s quite exciting for the game. I’ve played both (league and union) and I know the crossover between the two.

“At a high level, I believe there could be an appetite for a cross-code game. An international style game played under hybrid rules. It would excite a lot of rugby union fans and a lot of rugby league fans across the globe.

“It’s not just necessarily Australian and UK fans; places like South Africa could show a lot of interest in this concept.

“It’s about sport and entertainment, and bringing together the two codes could be a bit of fun. It could work out quite well.”

His interest in the concept also follows a mooted hybrid international Test match between England rugby league and England rugby union.

“We have received an enquiry about Hybrid Rugby,” Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial, told BBC Sport of the possible Test back in December.

“We have not assessed this specific approach yet. There are a multitude of things we would need to consider.

“However, if we believe there is some tangible benefit to the sport, we will.”

While there has been no confirmation of anything since those initial reports, Burgess feels England could be the place to really grow Hybrid Rugby, given some of the financial issues facing both codes.

“I think there’s an appetite for the English game, especially with rugby league having it’s challenges,” Burgess added.

“I think it’s another avenue for the game and the players to generate some revenue. England would be a great place to do this.”

While not strictly played under Hybrid Rugby rules, crossover games have begun to work their way into the calendar, with the annual 745 game, a charity contest played to raise funds and awareness in the fight against Motor Neurone Disease, played under a mix of league and union rules.

