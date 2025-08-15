Warrington boss Sam Burgess says sections of the Wolves’ fanbase had every right to show their discontent during the first half of Thursday night’s win against Catalans Dragons, with boos having rung around The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wire, whose chances of finishing in the top six this term are slim to none, had lost their last three games prior to their home clash against Catalans.

The Dragons’ woes have been even worse than theirs this year, but Joel Tomkins’ side raced into an early lead, and only a last-gasp try from youngster Jake Thewlis before half-time ensured the hosts still had hope: heading into the sheds 22-12 down.

Supporters had made their feelings clear throughout the first half, booing on a number of occasions as the visitors scored and then again as the half-time hooter sounded.

Sam Burgess sympathises with Warrington boo boys as ‘not acceptable’ admission made following Catalans comeback

Burgess’ side scored 18 unanswered second half points to ensure they’d claim a 30-22 victory, though that result does not tell the full tale.

Post-match, the Warrington head coach was asked about the supporters booing, and said: “They’re entitled to.

“One thing about the Warrington fans, they’re very passionate and they let you know how they feel.

“We all respect the fans and what they bring, and with some of the things in the first half, they probably have a right to be disgruntled.

“I know they’re seeing great young players and the development of some of our players, I know they’re seeing the shoots of green and growth at the club.

“But I do understand some of the moments in the first half will have been really frustrating for them. I hope they were a bit happier in the second half, though.”

Wire remain three competition points outside of the top six, with sixth-placed Hull FC and seventh-placed Wakefield Trinity still to play this weekend.

Burgess continued: “Tonight, the first half is not acceptable, it wasn’t up to standard. We’ll be looking to improve our performance and wherever it takes us, it takes us.

“But in reality (with regards to the play-offs), we’re relying on other things. It’s out of our hands, we’ve just got to play well each week and try to improve, and that’s what we’re doing.”