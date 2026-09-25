Sam Burgess has been overlooked for the Betfred Super League coach of the year award despite Warrington Wolves’ impressive campaign.

Former England star Burgess has guided the Wire to a third-place finish and two semi-finals so far, with the Wolves potentially reaching the Grand Final should they beat Leeds Rhinos tonight.

Despite that, Burgess has not made the three man shortlist, with his peers nominated ahead of him. Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur, Toulouse Olympique’s Sylvain Houles and Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet are the three nominated, with the shortlist determined by all 14 head coaches, who cast a vote to determine the final shortlist.

Arthur has guided Leeds to their best league finish since 2017 after they finished second in the competition. Meanwhile, Peet has already won two trophies this year, with the Warriors winning the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield. They too remain in contention to win the Grand Final and secured the treble.

The third candidate is Houles, coach of Toulouse, after their excellent return to the competition. They finished eighth in Super League despite entering the competition on half the central funding of other clubs.

The winner will be announced at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, alongside several other awards, including the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel. Leeds Rhinos’ Lachie Miller, as well as Wigan Warriors’ Adam Keighran and Brad O’Neill, are both on the shortlist.

The Young Player of the Year award shortlist has also been announced. Wigan are represented through halfback Jack Farrimond, as are Warrington, with Ewan Irwin nominated. The third player is Harry Robertson, the St Helens and England player who won the award last year.