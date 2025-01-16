Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has revealed he found out about the changes to the disciplinary process for 2025 via the media, having had no part in the discussions surrounding them.

Through League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars announcing a suspension for their forward Brad Day, it was confirmed at the end of last week that the disciplinary process would be overhauled this year.

Rather than incidents being reviewed standalone, each charge in 2025 will now carry points – like a driving offence.

Minor charges will result in fewer suspensions, but players with lengthier disciplinary records will face heftier suspensions from this year onwards.

Sam Burgess slams ‘frustrating’ disciplinary changes and hits out at confusion

To make matters worse for top-flight clubs, there are 99 Super League players who begin the campaign with points against their name which have been carried over from last year.

Eight of those players belong to Warrington – with Paul Vaughan (8) and James Harrison (6) already in particular danger of copping a mammoth ban whenever their first offence in 2025 comes, regardless of how severe that offence is.

Speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at the Wolves’ pre-season media day on Thursday afternoon, Burgess detailed just how little knowledge he had of the new disciplinary process.

With a friendly against Widnes Vikings coming up on Friday evening, Burgess said: “I was sent that this morning, so no (I had no input).

“I’m just telling the truth – we;re three weeks out from the season and I was told about it this morning. There’s a lot of frustrating stuff.

“I think the system looks alright from what I’ve seen of it, but nothing should carry over. It’s a new season, so how does that work?

“All of the players have paid the price for their past indiscretions, so let’s move on. If we’re having a new system, just start it now.”

‘We’re playing a game in 24 hours and I don’t know what they’re going to do if they want to sanction one of my players because I just won’t accept it’

Warrington received the fifth-most cards in Super League games last term, seeing players sin-binned 13 times as well as both Harrison and Vaughan controversially being sent off against St Helens and Leigh Leopards respectively.

Burgess is keen for his players to stay on the right side of the law in 2025, and has been proactive in his attempts to ensure that is the case.

But the powers that be haven’t been as helpful as he’d have liked, with the Wire chief continuing: “I read about it (the disciplinary process changes) in the press before I was told about it, probably like most head coaches.

“I got in touch with the league in mid-December to see if they’d come out and give us the new legislation and rules, which Paul Cullen did last year and it was very informative.

“But they said they weren’t ready for it and now, a month later, we’ve still not had anyone out to explain what’s going on.

“We’re playing a game in 24 hours and I don’t know what they’re going to do if they want to sanction one of my players because I just won’t accept it. What am I supposed to do? It’s tough, isn’t it?

“We’re all playing the same rules but if they’re changing the system, it’s not been explained to us.

“Jack Smith came in and did a presentation with Tara Jones, and it was very good.

“They came out in December to look at how they’re going to referee and show us what they’re looking at which is good.”

