Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has hit out at the ‘unacceptable’ Super League play-off schedule, with his side having to travel to Leeds Rhinos on a six-day turnaround for next weekend’s semi-final clash.

Saturday evening saw Wire, who finished third in the regular season, win their eliminator tie 35-12 on home soil against Hull KR.

The reigning Super League champions had finished sixth, and as well as officially being dethroned, Saturday evening’s game brought an abrupt end to Willie Peters’ time in charge.

Burgess’ side won’t have long to celebrate their victory, now needing to gear up for a trip to Leeds on Friday night.

Wakefield Trinity won the other eliminator tie against Leigh Leopards on Friday night, and having played a day earlier than Wire, will also have an extra day to prepare for their semi-final away at Wigan Warriors next Saturday evening.

‘I’ll just get it out there, the game needs to do better, it’s unacceptable… it doesn’t make any sense’

The order of the semi-finals had been decided before a ball was kicked in this weekend’s eliminator ties.

After watching his side thump KR to book their spot in the last four, Wolves head coach Burgess fumed: “Without being negative, it’s a bit of a gripe, how do you get a six-day turnaround when you’ve finished third?

“I don’t understand it. Fourth and fifth get an eight-day turnaround, it’s just unbelievable.

“I’ll just get it out there, the game needs to do better, it’s unacceptable… it doesn’t make any sense.

“No one challenges it and no one is held accountable, so I’m putting out there so everyone knows about it.

“We’ve talked about it, we’ve asked about it, and they do nothing about it.”

Warrington’s scheduling qualms come on the back of a hectic end to the regular season which saw them play six games in August, including three in ten days – with a re-arranged trip to KR taking place in midweek.

This year marks Burgess’ third season at the Wolves’ helm, and Saturday evening’s victory against Rovers means they will at least equal 2024’s run to the semi-final stage under his tutelage.

The 37-year-old added: “A six-day turnaround will be no problem because we’ve had that many four and five day ones, so we’re looking forward to the challenge again.

“The boys will recover up and it’ll be business as usual.”