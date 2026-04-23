Warrington boss Sam Burgess joked Nathan Cleary would be a ‘nice’ signing, but says any suggested links between the greatest player in the world and the Wolves are ‘pub talk’.

NRL immortal Andrew Johns, who played three games for Warrington back in 2005, was the man that sparked the discussions around Cleary and a potential move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Speaking Down Under last weekend, Johns said Wire owner Simon Moran ‘would move heaven and earth’ to secure Cleary’s signature for 2028.

The Penrith Panthers superstar’s current contract is set to expire at the end of 2027, meaning he can speak to clubs about a move for 2028 and beyond from November 1.

Cleary has never ruled out a move to Super League, with partner Mary Fowler residing in the UK, a professional footballer who is currently with Manchester City.

But Burgess was quick to temper any sort of expectations around the half-back donning the primrose and blue of the Wolves anytime soon.

Sam Burgess’ comedic response to Warrington Wolves’ wild Nathan Cleary links

Earlier this month, it emerged that Hull FC had made enquiries about Cleary and even tabled him a multi-million pound offer to sound him out.

Warrington head coach Burgess sat down with the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday morning looking ahead to their Super League clash at home against Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

When asked about any potential Wire interest in the Australia and New South Wales star, Burgess delivered a comedic response as he said: “That’d be nice!

I think with George (Williams) going (to the Dolphins in 2027), he’s pretty hard to replace – but I think Nathan Cleary would be okay!

“If I’m honest, I think it’s all a bit of ‘pub talk’.

“I’ve not heard anything about it to be honest, just through the media.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing. It’s just a bit of the rumour mill going around.”

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