The only way is up for Warrington Wolves in 2026, and head coach Sam Burgess believes the acquisition of Steve McNamara will prove a vital reason behind their growth.

Wire endured a torrid 2025 campaign in which an eighth-place Super League finish wasn’t nearly masked by reaching a second consecutive Challenge Cup final.

McNamara’s arrival though, combined with a re-jig of the Wolves’ squad, means that the club are entering the upcoming 2026 season with renewed optimism.

And Burgess believes the fruits of their labour in a lengthy pre-season will be seen when the new campaign gets underway.

Sam Burgess outlines Warrington Wolves’ pre-season growth as keys to improvement revealed

Speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at Warrington‘s pre-season media day earlier this month, Burgess shared his positive outlook on the year ahead, with specific focus on new first-team coach McNamara.

The former Catalans Dragons and England head coach headed up a Bradford Bulls squad which included a teenage Burgess, the man now preparing for his third season at the helm of the Wolves.

Burgess explained: “We’ve had longer (for pre-season) this year than last year and Steve has been great. He’s brought in a lot of organisation and experience and that’s allowed us to be a lot more consistent.

“Steve and I go a long way back. We’ve got a relationship that goes back to when I was 15 or 16. He’s a very experienced coach and he comes with a wealth of experience that I don’t have.

“There were a couple of blind spots from year one to two for me, and now I reckon we’ve just skipped about seven or eight years of those with Steve coming in.

“It doesn’t count for too much. We’ve got some work to do and some progress to make when we get out on the field now.”

Despite the difficulties of last year, Warrington have picked the positives out of the rubble and are taking those forward along with their ambition to build consistency, something which hampered them right the way through 2025.

Consistency remains a key focus for Warrington after fluctuations in performance hampered their 2025 campaign.

Burgess said: ““We probably did a lot of good things last year, as strange as that sounds. We showed some serious grit and resilience in the first half of the year.

“When things started heading the wrong way, we were low on numbers, didn’t have anything left in the tank and struggled to bounce back. I think some good things will come out of that, so we’ve had a good platform to start from this year.

“We’ve stripped it right back and gone back to doing things that we hope will make us more of a consistent unit. There was a discrepancy between our best and worst, and we need to try and close that gap. There’s no secret to it.

“We’re enjoying being around each other, doing what we’re doing and trying to get consistency on a good level. We’re happy with the squad we have.

“I like to think this year will be much more settled, we’re comfortable with the group we’ve got. There are a few young lads there who will have got some great experience out of last year, and we’ve built some trust over pre-season.”