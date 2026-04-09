Sam Burgess addresses Steve McNamara’s Hull FC links as honest admission made

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess admits colleague Steve McNamara ‘sees himself as a head coach’, with reports continuing to suggest he is in line to land the Hull FC job from 2027.

Former Catalans Dragons head coach McNamara joined Warrington ahead of 2026, becoming part of Burgess’ backroom team.

The 54-year-old has so far helped to guide Wire to five wins from six in Super League this term, sat top of the ladder with a quarter of the campaign gone.

Earlier this week, fellow Super League outfit Hull FC confirmed that their boss John Cartwright would be departing come the end of 2026.

And soon after, reports began to emerge that McNamara would be the man to replace him.

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‘He’s on contract for next year, but Steve’s standing in the game, he’s under no illusion that he wants to be a head coach’

Ex-England chief McNamara was born and bred in Hull, and represented the Black and Whites during his playing career.

Addressing links between him and FC ahead of this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Leigh Leopards, Wire head coach Burgess said: “With Steve, I think there’s always going to be speculation.

“Every head coach role on both sides of the world, his name’s going to be thrown around.

“It’s strong speculation at the moment, but one thing I am sure of is Steve’s commitment to the group. He’s brought so much to the group and he’s fully committed, whatever is going on around him.

“Whenever anything changes, I’ll be the first to know, but for now it’s business as usual.

“He’s on contract for next year, but Steve’s standing in the game, he’s under no illusion that he wants to be a head coach and he sees himself as a head coach.

“There has been a bit of noise around it the last few days, but we’ve dealt really well with it internally and the boys have made a couple of jokes about it!

“In time, things will figure themselves out.”