Warrington coach drops major hint on Sam Powell’s future as 2027 ambition shared

Warrington Wolves hooker Sam Powell is set to hang up his boots at the end of the season, and boss Sam Burgess wants to keep him at the club in a coaching role.

Veteran Powell has more than 350 career appearances to his name having been crowned a Super League champion three times with hometown club Wigan Warriors.

The first two of those in 2016 and 2018 saw him form part of Warriors sides that beat Warrington at Old Trafford in the Grand Final, while the third came against Catalans Dragons in 2023.

That ’23 showpiece was his final game for Wigan ahead of a move to old foes Warrington, and having initially penned a two-year deal, he extended for another 12 months ahead of 2026.

With his 34th birthday coming up early next month, Powell is now preparing to head into his next chapter, it would appear.

‘Sam’s a committed guy, he’s going to be a great coach… I’d like to be able to keep him in some capacity in a coaching role for next year’

Powell’s game time at Wire so far this season has been heavily reduced, with team-mate Danny Walker playing huge minutes.

Speaking on the veteran’s future earlier this week, head coach Burgess said: “Sam’s a committed guy, he’s going to be a great coach.

“He’s done a lot of work through our academy systems, and he helps Raz (Ryan O’Brien) out in the reserves, he gives up his time in an evening to coach the juniors.

“He’s a very passionate guy, we talk a lot about rugby, and he’s trying to develop that (coaching) aspect as well as trying to finish out his playing career in the best style he can.

“He’s a very competitive guy, he wants to play and play for as long as he can. But he understands his role in the team and in the group.”

A three-time England Knights international, Wigan and Warrington are the only clubs Powell has ever donned a shirt for on a permanent basis.

During the early days of his career while a Warriors player, he also enjoyed loan/dual-registration stints with both South Wales Scorpions and Workington Town.

Burgess added: “He wasn’t playing earlier in the year because he’d not had much of a pre-season, but his impact off the field is just as great as when he’s on the field.

“He’s a great presence around the team, he’s been and done it all, we’re grateful to have him.

“I’d like to be able to keep him in some capacity in a coaching role for next year.”