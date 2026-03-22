Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess described Matty Ashton as ‘a wonderful bloke to coach’ after the winger’s scintillating return from injury against Castleford Tigers.

Five-time England international Ashton had been sidelined since last May, when he picked up injuries to both his Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

The speedster’s journey back to the pitch has been a long and arduous one, with his physical recovery intertwined with welcoming his first child into the world.

But 314 days on from his last appearance, he returned with a bang for Wire as they thumped Cas 72-6 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon, scoring a hat-trick.

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‘He’s a wonderful bloke to coach, he loves playing the game and he brings a lot to our team’

Enjoying a terrific individual display, Ashton grabbed two first half tries to help the Wolves establish a 32-6 lead come the break, though had to wait until three minutes from time to complete his treble.

As Wire’s 100% record in 2026 remained in-tact, the speedster scooped the Player of the Match medal, and was seen sharing a joke with head coach Burgess prior to the pair’s broadcast interviews post-match.

When Burgess was put in front of the Sky Sports cameras, he joked Ashton should have scored a couple more tries than the three he ended the day with before hailing his long-awaited return.

The Warrington boss said: “He found himself in a space a couple of times, which was nice, and he was tackled in some awkward positions as well.

“He’ll get a bit of confidence from that, but it was more about having his energy in the team.

“He’s a wonderful bloke to coach, he loves playing the game and he brings a lot to our team.

“It was really nice to see him back in the squad and scoring a few tries.”

Burgess’ side are into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, and Saturday’s resounding win over Cas saw them make it four wins from four for the year in Super League.

Next weekend, they travel to Headingley, taking on Leeds Rhinos as Super League celebrates its 30th birthday.