Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess threw plenty of praise the way of Leeds Rhinos after they comfortably beat his side 34-6, admitting it was like watching men against boys at times.

Wire had won six Super League games on the spin prior to Thursday night’s home clash against Leeds, and could have leapt above the Rhinos into top spot if they made that seven successive victories.

The hosts took a 2-0 lead from the kicking tee via a Ewan Irwin penalty early on, but that was as good as it got, with Leeds’ experience shining through against a youthful Wolves side.

‘They’re a great side, we saw that tonight, they really made us pay’

Post-match, Burgess made no excuses and did not dress the result up: admitting it was a fair reflection of the 80 minutes.

He said: “They’re a great side, we saw that tonight, they really made us pay.

“The scoreline probably didn’t reflect the game in the first half, they won three moments.

“But they made us pay in the second half, they were by far the greater side.

“When they get in the mood like that, they’re very hard to handle.

“I’m quite happy it didn’t get past 50 because there was a point in the second half… the style they were playing, everything was sticking, I thought it could be very dangerous.

“I’m happy we strangled the game back, I’m obviously not happy with (conceding) 34 points, but we had a tough night, they made us pay and we have to accept that.”

‘We looked like a young team against a very experienced team tonight’

Warrington will end the weekend in second spot on the Super League ladder regardless of what happens over the weekend, and still have a game in hand to come against Hull KR in August.

Next Thursday night sees Burgess’ side return to action, on home soil oncemore as French outfit Catalans Dragons visit the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Wire boss continued: “If we lost 10-8, we’re still in the same place. It’s probably one too far for us.

“We looked like a young team against a very experienced team tonight.

“They outplayed us, we were the second-best team tonight and it’s not often I’ve said that this year.

“I’m relaxed about it, the good thing is we have to go again in seven days and we get to see it all over again.”